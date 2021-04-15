Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 15, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 15, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Staci Barrera, 34, CPD, malicious mischief; Randy Weber, 30, CPD, resisting arrest, malicious mischief, hold for probation and parole; Allan Sanchez Escobar, 21, WHP, courtesy hold/other agency; Shawn Goodman, 25, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, courtesy hold/other agency; Yoda Sage, 32, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kameron Young-Johnson, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Amber Carpin, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Colton Wagner, 25, CPD, trespassing; Tyler Smith, 29, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Dandre Augustine, 20, public intoxication, liquor laws minor in possession.