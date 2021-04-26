Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 24, 25, and 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 24, 25, and 26, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Michael Stevenson, 52, NCSO, fail to appear; Christopher Cardwell, 57, CPD, public intoxication, urinate in public; William Lee, 64, CPD, petty larceny; Darran Gilmore, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Scott Seeley, 58, EPD, controlled substance possession meth; Christopher Lutonsky, 40, CPD, trespassing; Daniel Harris, 52, CPD, fail to comply; Shayla Harris Morisette, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Tabatha Cool, 54, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply; Christian Posey, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Willie Young, 41, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer; Michael Birabent, 28, MPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Patrick Garnhart, 20, CPD, domestic battery; Yovani Marquez, 33, WHP, controlled substance possession (times 4), controlled substance possession meth, speed too fast; Brandon Baxter, 26, WHP, DWUI, throw burning substance from vehicle; Susan Arner, 64, MPD, fail to appear; Jeryell Brigance, 31, EPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer, probation revocation by police officer; Harley Davis, 18, CPD, DWUI, liquor law minor in possession.