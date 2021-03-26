Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 26, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
John Pearce, 47, CPD, resisting arrest, fail to appear (times 2); Alyssa Johnson, 30, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Ryan Brose, 39, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Andrea Hendryx, 20, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Christopher Baker, 37,
NCSO, hold for other agency; Daniel Harris, 52, NCSO, pedestrian under the influence; Russell Jones, 18, NCSO, criminal warrant; Terrence O’Neill, 24, CPD, district court bench warrant, fail to appear (times 2); Timothy Hurt, 51, CPD, fail to appear; Veronica Hancock, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Shaniece Headley, 27, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.