Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 15, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday additions:
Kaysha Kehm, 24, EPD, criminal warrant; Mason Cureton, 18, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Keil Muir, 35, CPD, fail to appear, district court bench warrant, fail to comply, defrauding an innkeeper; Francisco Sosa, 24, CPD, fail to appear; Gage Cordova, 22, NCSO, serve jail time; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Cody McCormick, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Colin Rundell, 28, vandalism/destruction of property, shoplifting, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole; Kimberly Dunbar, 36, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, interference; Lawrence Chavez, 47, CPD, fail to comply; Gade Oldaker, 49, CPD, fail to appear; David Wingrove, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Andrew Sherman, 23, EPD, fail to appear, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interfering with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to apper (times 2); David Harvey, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Brianna Kappel, 21, EPD, DWUS; Katrina Lucero, 35, CPD, fail to appear; Wilbur Lutkins, 29, CPD, fail to comply (times 3), interference, no insurance, improper registration.