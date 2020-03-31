Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 31, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday additions:
Richard Gutierrez, 53, WHP, windshield windows clear, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Jason Delong, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Theodore Rice, 51, NCSO, DWUI, compliance auto insurance; Jason Collins, 44, EPD, disorderly conduct.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!