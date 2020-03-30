Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 28, 29, and 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 28, 29, and 30, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Brian Edwards, 50, USMA, contract hold/billing; Tiedon Zufelt, 20, USMA, contract hold/billing; Jaden Tillman, 20, USMA, contract hold/billing; Jason Hays, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant, district court bench warrant, courtesy hold/other agency; William Presfield, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, fail to appear; Keegan Marshall, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday additions:
- Belle Starr, 27, EPD, NCIC hit; Mark Combs, 54, CPD, fail to appear; Ashley Moyte, 28, MPD, public intoxication.
Monday additions:
- Chandin Turner, 23, CPD, DWUI.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!