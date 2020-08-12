Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 12, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Damian Williams, 27, WHP, interference with peace officer, two and three lane, false record of duty; Cameron Ahadi, 38, CPD, serve jail time; Sunshine Oldman, 21, CPD, fail to comply; John Erdahl, 334, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Leomir Valera-Ortiz, 31, CPD, fail to appear; Jeremy Harris, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Barton McFarland, 48, USMA, contract hold/billing; Elias Santiago-Velez, 38, EPD, DUI, interference with peace officer; Jesus Ceballos, 28, EPD, disorderly conduct; Gabriel Ceballos, 26, EPD, disorderly conduct; Ryan Shaffer, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Leland Rohn, 35, CPD, fail to appear; James Christian, 54, CPD, civil bench warrant.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!