You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 12, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Damian Williams, 27, WHP, interference with peace officer, two and three lane, false record of duty; Cameron Ahadi, 38, CPD, serve jail time; Sunshine Oldman, 21, CPD, fail to comply; John Erdahl, 334, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Leomir Valera-Ortiz, 31, CPD, fail to appear; Jeremy Harris, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Barton McFarland, 48, USMA, contract hold/billing; Elias Santiago-Velez, 38, EPD, DUI, interference with peace officer; Jesus Ceballos, 28, EPD, disorderly conduct; Gabriel Ceballos, 26, EPD, disorderly conduct; Ryan Shaffer, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Leland Rohn, 35, CPD, fail to appear; James Christian, 54, CPD, civil bench warrant.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News