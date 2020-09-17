Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 17, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:Cathleen Arambula, 53, CPD, fail to comply; Ian Witner, 41, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Erick Chan Hernandez, 21, INS, contract hold/billing; Shelly Marshbanks, 46, CPD, stalking; Matthew Huelsman, 45, NCSO, serve jail time; Francisco Sosa, 25, CPD, fail to appear; Louis Allen, 43, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3); Amanda Hayes, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3), under influence controlled substance; Patrick Waterman, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Eric Leach, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant.
