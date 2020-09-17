 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 17, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:Cathleen Arambula, 53, CPD, fail to comply; Ian Witner, 41, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Erick Chan Hernandez, 21, INS, contract hold/billing; Shelly Marshbanks, 46, CPD, stalking; Matthew Huelsman, 45, NCSO, serve jail time; Francisco Sosa, 25, CPD, fail to appear; Louis Allen, 43, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3); Amanda Hayes, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3), under influence controlled substance; Patrick Waterman, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Eric Leach, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Marriages, births

  • Updated

MARRIAGES CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natr…

Announcements

UU sets online plans

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and w…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News