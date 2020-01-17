You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 17, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Bruce Williams, 37, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Samuel Buck, 48, USMA, contract hold/billing; David Young, 61, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Joseph Bertrand, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Christopher Shields, 25, CPD, disturbance; Jeremy Tryon, 21, MPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Mandy Lundstedt, 40, MPD, fail to comply; Brandon Johnson, 23, CPD, criminal warrant; Christopher Tobin, 30, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Kevin Dameron, 57, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Bill Cook, 50, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Austin Musgrave, 24, EPD, interference with peace officer; Justin Agerton, 38, EPD, DWUI; Amanda Decker, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, under influence controlled substance; Paula Hinds, 45, EPD, public intoxication, fail to appear.

