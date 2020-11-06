Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 6, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Duan Touchstone, 46, CPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Paul Hileman, 50, CPD, fail to appear; Phoebe Soundingsides, 35, CPD, fail to comply; Ricky Agosta, 42, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to comply; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Maurice Jepson, 82, EPD, DWUI, driving on media, compliance auto insurance, vandalism/destruction of property; James Kies 53, WHP DWUI, two and three lane, DWUS, open container in vehicle; James Knight, 27, CPD, domestic battery, false imprisonment; Rhonda Larson, 62, MPD, DWUI.
