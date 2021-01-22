Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 22, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Lilly Washington, 51, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Shawn Mapp, 39, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Scott Buddecke, 39, EPD, windshield, registration violation, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Jay Montoya, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Sarah Stowe, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Jadyn White, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Zackery Daugherty, 30, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth; David Contreras, 33, CPD, serve jail time; Brinden Longest, 30, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Alexis Snyder, 20, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3), possession with intent to deliver.