Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 3, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Jay Gordon, 45, WHP, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear; Steven Carothers, 33, NCSO, fail to comply; Benjamin Hine, 40, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession; Wilbur Lutkins, 30, CPD, criminal warrant; Levi Lee, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Jay Dillon, 43, NCSO, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, open container in vehicle; Aaron Blanchard, 39, CPD, public intoxication; Justin Fraser, 30, MPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant.