Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 16, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions
:
Megan Day, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jason Vargas, 27, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Brendon Brimmer, 20, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Charles Winfrey, 51, CPD, district court bench warrant; Dominic Burgess, 22, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.