Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 8, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Jedediah Moore, 37, NCSO, hold for WSP, hold for district court; Thomas Roeber, 42, MPD, serve jail time; Noella Herrera-Mares, 23, NCSO, fail to appear; Israel Zegiel, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace; Juan Burton, 26, CPD, disturbing the peace; Brandi Eckman, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession, registration violation, compliance auto insurance; Manuel Edwards, 32, NCSO, NCIC hit; John Pearce, 46, CPD, fail to appear.