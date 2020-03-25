Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 25, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Daniel Carbajal, 21, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession; Irene Watkins, 34, NCSO, criminal warrant, hold for WWC; Kristen Antelope, 26, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Sammuel Friday, 37, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Ashley Yellowbear, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Rusty Tabaho, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Zachary Knigge, 29, CPD, criminal warrant; Derek Sexton, 26, NCSO, hold for WSP, criminal warrant; Isiaha Moore, 31, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, disturbing the peace acts in a violent manner; Joseph Green, 24, NCSO, hold for circuit court; William Dinges, 24, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Ana Ybarra, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Brian Foote, 42, NCSO, serve jail time; Jessica Portra, 29, NCSO, hold for district court; Kaylene Whitney, 32, NCSO, serve jail time; Carmella Driftwood, 32, WHP, fail to appear, speed too fast, DWUS; Michael Brown, 31, CPD, interference with peace officer; Katey Watson, 23, interference with peace officer; Alexander Neard, 27, WHP, DWUI, DWUS, two and three lane; Jeffery Alcala, 49, CPD, disturbing the peace.
