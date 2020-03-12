Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 11 and 12, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:Jason Collins, CPD, fail to appear; Jeremiah Cobb, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency; Kyeren Tillman, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Nicholas Rosas, CPD, criminal warrant; Everett Phillips, no agency listed, DWUI, open container in vehicle; Maurice Thompson, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, duty unattended vehicle
Wednesday additions: Terry Ferguson, NCSO, contract hold billing; Aaron Lantis, NCSO, DWUI; William Topaum, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Benjamin Means, MLPD, hold for probation and parole; Eduardo Gomez-Villalobos, NCSO, immigration hold; Benjamin Macias, CPD, fail to appear; Jonathan Jelsma, CPD, DUS-driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation-no current liability