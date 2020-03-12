You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments
Inmate roster

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 11 and 12, 2020, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:Jason Collins, CPD, fail to appear; Jeremiah Cobb, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency; Kyeren Tillman, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Nicholas Rosas, CPD, criminal warrant; Everett Phillips, no agency listed, DWUI, open container in vehicle; Maurice Thompson, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, duty unattended vehicle

Wednesday additions: Terry Ferguson, NCSO, contract hold billing; Aaron Lantis, NCSO, DWUI; William Topaum, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Benjamin Means, MLPD, hold for probation and parole; Eduardo Gomez-Villalobos, NCSO, immigration hold; Benjamin Macias, CPD, fail to appear; Jonathan Jelsma, CPD, DUS-driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation-no current liability

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News