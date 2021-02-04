Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 4, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 4, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Kyle Hendricks, 31, CPD, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Evan Kerr, 33, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Andrew Sherman, 24, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal bench warrant; Cody Noonan, 30, NCSO, controlled substance possession; Justin Edwards, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Miguel Zapata-Torres, 27, INS, immigration hold; Jeremy Trowbridge, 46, CPD, district court bench warrant; Randall Wehr, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Chrissy Big Eagle, 40, EPD, fail to appear; Gwen Timm, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Daniel Wylie, 38, CPD, fail to comply; Brenda Ehrler, 46, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession meth.