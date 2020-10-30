Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 30, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Dustin Carlson, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Ty Cochrun, 27, NCSO, fail to comply; Jason Sebo, 45, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2), fail to appear; Jared Baker, 38, MPD, district court bench warrant; Douglas Esterline, 39, CPD, domestic battery; Chantae Day, 27, CPD, fail to appear; Zachary Bryan, 28, NCSO, bond revocation; Dylan Bacon, 19, CPD, NCIC hit; Jeremy Bansept, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Aaron Hodgins, 32, MPD, fail to appear; Dustin Cornell, 20, EPD, fail to appear; David Burton, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Joanne James, 29, CPD, larceny, marijuana possession, conspiracy; Gage Hardwick, 29, EPD, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, stop or yield sign, careless driving; Jordan Enis, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Kevin Tyler, 37, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Craig Hopes, 37, CPD, open container, resisting arrest.
