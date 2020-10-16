Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 16, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Hosea White, 42, CPD, camping restricted in the city; Michael Brundige, 41, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Lance Coates, 69, NCSO, DWUI; Jordan Garcia, 28, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to comply, fail to appear, courtesy hold/other agency; Trent Perry, 35, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, registration motor vehicle, unsafe motor vehicle; Marlon Marshall, 55, WHP, fail to comply, DWUS, registration violation, controlled substance possession meth; Joshua Haworth, 29, CPD, fail to appear; Blain Prado, 23, NCSO, criminal warrant; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, fail to comply (times 2); Lucas Nelson, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Shyla Smith-Hoffman, 25, NCSO, fail to comply; Samuel Barrett, 40, NCSO, hold for district court; Billy Liska, 52, CPD, violate FVPA court order.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!