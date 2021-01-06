Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 6, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 6, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Loral Combe, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Ben Bustos, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Brian Gilbert, 44, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Sean Maher, 48, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Patrick Garnhart, 20, CPD, criminal warrant, malicious mischief, bond revocation; Michael Downing, 58, CPD, criminal warrant; Kayelee Thomas, 31, CPD, fail to comply; Isaac Lee, 23, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession; Mikel Rice, 32, NCSO, pedestrian under influence; Ian Wittler, 37, EPD, fail to comply; Veronica Hancock, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.