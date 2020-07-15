Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 15, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Thomas Bedsaul, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Mike Rivera, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Shyla Smith-Hoffman,
inhalation or sal of glue/toxic vapors, public intoxication prohibited; Nathaniel Vanbuskirk, MLPD, wrongful take/dispose property, fraud-check, forgery/counterfeit, conspiracy, criminal warrant; Brittney Erb, MLPD, fraud-check, wrongful take/dispose property, conspiracy, forgery/counterfeit, controlled substance possession meth; Joshua Neathery, NCSO, fail to appear; Jeffrey Maxfield, CPD, criminal warrant; Taylor Macias, CPD, fail to c
omply; Brandon Munguia, EVPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Daniel Harris, EVPD, public intoxication
