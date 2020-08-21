Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 21, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Jose Balderas-Meza, 37, INS, hold for other agency; Brandi Eckman, 27, driver’s license required, insurance violation, registration, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency; Zachary Mason, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Edward Fields, 58, CPD, district court bench warrant; Christopher Hernandez, 23, CPD, driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation, marijuana possession; Joshua Wolfe, MPD, public intoxication.
