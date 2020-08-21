 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 21, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Jose Balderas-Meza, 37, INS, hold for other agency; Brandi Eckman, 27, driver’s license required, insurance violation, registration, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency; Zachary Mason, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Edward Fields, 58, CPD, district court bench warrant; Christopher Hernandez, 23, CPD, driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation, marijuana possession; Joshua Wolfe, MPD, public intoxication.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 18, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News