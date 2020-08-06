Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 6, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions
:
Tyler Moore, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Keipher Loos, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession, under influence controlled substance; Pamela Baros, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Lanny Wilson, 24, CPD, criminal warrant; Ayibongwe Ndiovu, 26, CPD, disturbing the peace, property damage injuring; Gavin Pfrimmer, 19, CPD, fail to comply, armed robbery, conspiracy; Hali Neeley, 30, CPD, robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy; Justin Martens, 41, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Roger Johnson, 54, CPD, under influence controlled substance.
