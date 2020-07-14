Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Fabian Kamai, NCSO, hold for probation and parole, hold for WSP; Troy Eversole, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, county warrant/hold for agency, NCIC hit; Bill BLanchard, USMA, contract hold/billing; Ronald Nelson, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply; Sable Phifer, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with police officer, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit, county warrant/hold for agency; Ashley Nielsen, NCSO, serve jail time; Joshua Case, EVPD, fail to comply, DWUS, insurance-liability coverage required, vehicle license required/displayed; Brittny French, NCSO, criminal warrant; Aidan Madsen, NCSO, domestic battery; Jeremy Tsinigine, EVPD, public intoxication; Michal Lindberg, MLPD, public intoxication; Danyl Richards, CPD, expc ord DWUI, unsurance violation-no current liability
Sunday additions:
- Eric Macormic, CPD, probation revocation by officer, under influence of controlled substance; Zecharaiah Brown, CPD, courtesy hold ot/agency; Shanna Reed, CPD, under influence of controlled substance, probation revocation by officer; Steven Bunso, CPD, probation revocation by officer, under influence of controlled substance; Anita Burd, CPD, probation revocation by police officer, under influence of controlled substance; Phoebe Soundingsides, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with police officer; Dennis Buddecke, CPD, fail to comply; Angel Rosales, WHP, DWUI, two & three lane, compl auto insurance; Shane Miller, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Scot Frankson, CPD, breach of peace, under influence of controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer; Brandon Frankson, CPD, breach of peace, under influence of controlled substance
Monday additions:
- Amanda Four Souls, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Ramon Wise, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, under influence of controlled substance; Justin Bustamante, WHP, DWUI, speed too fast; William Manley, CPD, domestic battery, vandalism/destruction of property; Terry Miller, MLPD, fail to comply
Tuesday additions:
KC Hancock, NCSO, serve jail time; Ronald Young, NCSO, fail to comply; Jeanine Sjoblom, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, fail to comply; John Shotgun, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Trenton Nickerson, CPD, aggravated assault, possess-deadly weapon/intent; Thomas Hendrix, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!