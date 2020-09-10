Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 10, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Dana Green, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Bryce Bond, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Stephan Taylor, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Gina Harris, 33, NCSO, hold for WWC; Michael Downing, 58, NCSO, serve jail time; Vanessa Fowler, 32, CPD, fail to appear.
