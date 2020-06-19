You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 19, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Daniel Teel, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Laura Birr, 63, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, marijuana possession; Bo McKinney, 29, CPD, fail to comply, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Jennifer Garcia, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Craig Hopes, 37, CPD, fail to comply; Russell Frerichs, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Holly Olsen, 41, CPD, disturbing the peace, public intoxication prohibited, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Dalas Keil, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Elias Jimenez, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Judy Greenwood, 34, CPD, DWUI child endangerment; Michael Fuson, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

