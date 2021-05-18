Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 18, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
William Peasley, 39, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, interfere with peace officer, district court bench warrant; Daniel Crum, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Gaylin Carson, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; David Sheets, 34, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Kyle Pacheco, 31, CPD, public intoxication, assault & battery (times 2); Joel Wilson, 37, CPD, public intoxication, property damage; Clinton Bock, 40, CPD, drive while license cancelled, drive without interlock device 1st offense, open container alcohol 1st offense; Kip Buff, 56, CPD, public intoxication, camping restricted in the city; Stanton Simms, 50, EPD, DWUI.