Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 4, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 4, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Raymond Ramirez, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Nathan Bibertson, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Daniel Coombs, 19, MPD, NCIC hit; Kenneth Purvis, 27, CPD, fighting in public, public intoxication, NCIC hit; James Taylor, 49, CPD, public intoxication, fighting in public, marijuana possession; Michael Poulos, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Dacota Thompson, 27, MPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Andrew Gunzenhauser, 45, WHP, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver; Brian Gilbert, 44, NCSO, hold for district court; Sandra Lynes, 48, NCSO, attempts/conspire; Jennifer Wagner, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, larceny; Ronald Castaneda, 26, INS, immigration hold; Shadow Heckert, 30, CPD, marijuana possession; Colin Rundell, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant; Zachariah Morton, 42, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession meth; Amber Wilson, 35, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Echo Pollock, 36, CPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession; True Ven John, 28, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Eduardo Solis, 39, CPD, fail to comply; Charles Raines, 21, CPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer, compliance auto insurance, hit and run with property damage.

