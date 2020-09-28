Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 26, 27, and 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 26, 27, and 28, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions
:
- Sheila Rohovie, 33, USMA, contract hold/billing; Lilly Washington, 51, USMA, contract hold/billing; Steven Johnson, 58, NCSO, hold for WSP; Shawn Novotny, 38, NCSO, hold for WSP; Samuel Lukowiak, 25, NCSO, fail to appear, controlled substance possession, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Christopher Baker, 43, CPD, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Biko Osuji, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Robin Collins, 40, NCSO, DWUI, domestic assault; Luv Shiner, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, burglary; Cristopher Love, 25, CPD, DWUI, registration motor vehicle; Tam Chau, 31, EPD, duty unattended vehicle, DWUI.
Sunday additions
:
- Douglas Bell, 61, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Justin Bunney, 46, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Marlena Box, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Zechariah Brown, 33, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Omega Jelsma, 31, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Elevyn Taylor, 18, CPD, MIP state, interference with police officer; Austin Greer, 22, CPD, fail to comply, district court bench warrant; Cody Elrod, 37, CPD, fail to comply.
Monday additions
:
Johnathan Helms, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Amber Rodgers, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Craig Hopes, 37, CPD, public intoxication, malicious mischief prohibited.
