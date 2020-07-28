Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 28, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Grace Coleman, 32, CPD, interference with peace officer, burglary, vandalism/destroy property; Clint Peterson, 31, CPD, burglary, vandalism/destroy property, interference with peace officer; John Holder, 65, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery; John Van Nes, 41, NCSO, hold for WSP; Joseph Harrington, 29, NCSO, hold for WSP, fail to comply (times 2); Freddy Fernandez, 46, NCSO, hold for WSP; Jennifer Daybell, 45, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Chance Arias, 24, EPD, public intoxication; Domenic McAfee, 39, NCSO, DWUI, driving without interlock device, DUS without FR.
