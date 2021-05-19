Inmate roster

 Skip to main content
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 19, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

Justin Glenn, 39, NCSO, fail to comply; Jeremiah Kemme, 38, NCSO, district court bench warrant (times 2), fail to comply; James Pope, 37, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Micheal Crow, 36, CPD, public intoxication, urinating or defecating in public; Samuel Schade, 35, CPD, fail to comply; Talon Johnson, 23, NCSO, hold for WSP; Patrick Schutz, 37, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2), fail to comply; Spencer Rhodes, 27, NCSO, probationary court hold; Michael Pierce, 42, EPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Steven Mierow, 32, CPD, DUS, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Eric Macormic, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession; Ashley Hullinger, 36, MPD, fail to comply; Cassandra Corbin, 32, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, possess controlled substance liquid 3/10 gram, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Cole Lewis, 38, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal (times 2); David Duffey, 34, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Samuel Rosty, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; David Corcoran, 31, CPD, DWUI, improper turn.

