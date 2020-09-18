Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 18, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Jamal Jones, 18, NCSO, probation revocation; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, public intoxication; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication; Bobby Mielke, 46, MPD, domestic assault, interfering with 911 call, vandalism/destruction of property, unlawful entry into occupied structure; Michael Clabaugh, 48, CPD, fail to comply; Charles Lee, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jessie Hernandez, 50, CPD, fail to appear; True Ven John, 28, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident; Charles Rhynard, 56, EPD, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, restriction lights, open container in vehicle, stop and turn lights; Duran Vigil, 37, CPD, disturbing the peace; Shawn Borne, 40, CPD, fail to comply; Austin Carson, 26, MPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Jennifer Garcia, 18, CPD, DWUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!