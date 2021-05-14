Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 14, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Tomi Monear, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Raul Sanchez, 42, NCSO, hold for district court; Belinda Arthur, 41, CPD, DWUI, driver’s license, insurance violation no current liability; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication; Kirk Steffey, 42, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, DWUS, open container alcohol in moving vehicle first offense; Gloria Hughes, 22, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Chelsey Lewallen, 37, CPD, district court bench warrant; Melanie Jacinthe, 33, CPD, fail to comply; Harlan Taylor, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth.