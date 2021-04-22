Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 22, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Justina Cestnik, 46, CPD, attempts/conspire; Chad Erickson, 43, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Dustin English, 32, NCSO, serve jail time; Joshua Beckstead, 40, USMA, contract hold/billing; Paul Christensen, 52, NCSO, larceny; Bobbie Butler, 45, CPD, district court bench warrant; Sunshine Wilson, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 32, CPD, public intoxication; Mark McGregor, 57, CPD, public intoxication, marijuana possession; Kameron Young-Johnson, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Brandon Hampton, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Brittany Tennyson, 22, MPD, elude police, DUS, insurance violation, registration motor vehicle; Jay Montoya, 36, CPD, DUS, insurance violation, fail to comply.