Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 4, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
William Reed, 42, NCSO, criminal warrant; Alida Mattson, 28, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Ian Molina, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Connor Meyers, 19, CPD, criminal warrant; Ronald Clark, 53, EPD, fail to appear (times 3); Amber Miller, 33, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Emmanuel Potter, 34, CPD, domestic battery, controlled substance possession meth; Jorge Aguirre, 31, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Amanda Magana, 30, CPD, NCIC hit, controlled substance possession meth; William Peasley, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; David Rael, 51, MPD, DWUI; Joseph Ramirez, 39, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, larceny; Bailee Watt, 23, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, controlled substance possession; Gigilo Terrett, 42, USMA, contract hold/billing.
