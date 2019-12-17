Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 17, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 17, 2019, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday additions:
Stephanie Behan, 35, CPD, domestic battery; Richard Smith, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Linda Bishop, 77, CPD, defrauding an inn keeper; Clinton Phillips, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Sarah Romero, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Brandon Johnson, 23, CPD, fail to comply; William Dinges, 23, NCSO, hold for circuit court; John Webster, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; William Davis, 36, MPD, fail to comply; Kari Hayes, 31, CPD, criminal warrant.