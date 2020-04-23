Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 22 and 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 22 and 23, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Joel Anderson, 24, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2); Moziha Madrid, 18, NCSO, fail to comply; Bailee Watt, 22, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.
Thursday additions:
Andrew Fernandez, 28, MPD, fail to appear; Makailee Pentecost, 22, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Ruby Rogers, 52, CPD, NCIC hit; Jason Boykin, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Amber Cook, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Cooper Hayes, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Damien Ojeda, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
