Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 30, 2020, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Vanessa Lovato, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Donavan James, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to comply; David Horton, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Bre-Anna Raines, 24, CPD, hold for probation and parole; David Owyhee, 59, CPD, serve jail time; Robert Goodwine, 48, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Jason Cook, 44, CPD, fail to comply; Zackery Daugherty, 30, CPD, domestic battery, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession; Korey Downing, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Solana Sisneros, 24, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Russell Frerichs, 43, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.

