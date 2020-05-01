Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 1, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Bonnie Williamson, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jason Boykin, 43, CPD, assault & battery, public intoxication prohibited, disturbing the peace; Spencer Lamb, 33, DCI, conspiracy; Jacob Babcock, 38, CPD, public intoxication
prohibited; Dalton Wright, 24, NCSO, domestic assault (times 2); Scott Jackson, 28, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Madison
Axelrod, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit; James Brown, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Paul Mapes, 58, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!