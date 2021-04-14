Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 14, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Sheila Reardon, 49, MPD, controlled substance possession, criminal warrant; Joanne James, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Michael Walker, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Brittany Spaulding, 27, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, public intoxication; Joseph Grant, 31, NCSO, probationary court hold; Natasha Heisey, 34, CPD, aggravated assault; Sarah Sanders, 21, CPD, DWUI, open container.