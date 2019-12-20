Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 20, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 20, 2019, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Hayden Nissen, 20, EPD, fail to appear; Lance Ratcliff, 34, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Virginia McReynolds, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Nicholas Little, 35, CPD, public intoxication; Donald Smith, 56, CPD, public intoxication; Jerry Lane, 37, CPD, criminal warrant.