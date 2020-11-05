Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 5, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Michael Downing, 58, CPD, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Chad Walker, 52, CPD, open container sold from drive up window, public intoxication prohibited; Mark Wayt, 60, NCSO, serve jail time; Brittany Poole, 33, CPD, fail to appear.
