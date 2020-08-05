Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 5, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Ryan Bennett, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Richard Gray, 36, contract hold/billing; Marcus Brown, 41, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Tad Norris, 31, CPD, domestic battery; Brandon Whiteman, 25, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Tiffani Graham, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Dean McMullin, 26, CPD, fail to comply; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
