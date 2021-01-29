Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 29, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 29, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Donald Caraveau, 51, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Austin Jay Goodfellow, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jerri Hill, 41, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kayelee Thomas, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Benjamin Costalez, 35, CPD, interference, seatbelt violation; Ashley Moyte, 29, CPD, fail to comply; Steven Bateman, 23, WHP, DWUI; Troy Johnson, 59, EPD, DUI, interference with peace officer, speed too fast; Cheyanne Hobb, 24, CPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2); Hosea White, 42, CPD, fail to comply; Kimberly Adams, 31, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, driver’s license, compliance auto insurance; Matthew Jenkins, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle.