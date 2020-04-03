Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 3, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 3, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Donald Smith, 56, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Hokashina Fast Horse, 33, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Lucas Sanchez, 29, CPD, robbery (times 2), aggravated assault, fail to appear, fail to comply; Daniel Teel, 43, CPD, expc ord interference, disturbing the peace; Eliza Rumpler, 26, WHP, controlled substance possession (times 2), possession with intent to deliver (times 2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!