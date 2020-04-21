Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 21, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Kevin Brown, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Benjamin Delany, 25, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Michael Arnett, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Luke Corlis, 37, NCSO, hold for WSP; Eddy Fernandez, 46, CPD, DWUI; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, criminal trespass; Stephanie Campbell, 41, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession; Eduardo Solis, 38, CPD, domestic battery.
