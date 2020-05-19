Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 19, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Eli Miller, 37, NCSO, hold for WSP; Christian Posey, 23, WHP, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Kino Beman, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency; Christopher Milde, 38, CPD, fail to comply; Robert Ybarra, 33, USMA, contract hold/billing; Matthew Mitchell, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Dana Green, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, compliance auto insurance, registration required; Annette Arreola, 55, CPD, fail to comply; Jordan Bernard, 28, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession meth.
