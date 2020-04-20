Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 18 through 20, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 18 through 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Manuel Coss, 19, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Austin Altaffer, 27, CPD, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call; William Manley, 48, NCSO, domestic battery, reckless endangerment, unlawful contact; Ashley Workman, 23, CPD, fail to comply (times 3); Alyssa Allen, 26, CPD, expc ord public intoxication.
Sunday additions:
- John Shotgun, 50, CPD, expc ord public intoxication; Kooper Cavender, 20, CPD, district court bench warrant; Ruth Mena Tellez, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Damien Ojeda, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, weapons discharge firearm & other weapon; Jordan Fritz, 35, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, disturbing the peace; Brent Sanborn, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth.
Monday additions:
Jeremie Worley, 41, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Curtis Jenkins, 39, MPD, public intoxication vehicle related; Keisha McKinsey, 23, CPD, trespassing, public intoxication prohibited.
