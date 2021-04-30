Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 30, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 30, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Kavan Peppersack, 20, CPD, burglary, fail to appear; Duane Evenson, 53, CPD, public intoxication; Christina Weber, 42, NCSO, serve jail time; Chloe Kraft, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Tyler Gomez, 22, CPD, larceny, criminal trespass; Kadin Eastlund, 23, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Jerad Champlin, 41, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Daniel Harris, 52, NCSO, public intoxication.