Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 19, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Francisco Sosa, 25, MPD, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant; Emily Gettleman, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Terry Burch, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Lane Naasz, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; James Bunderson, 63, CPD, aggravated assault; Cathy Long, 48, CPD, pedestrian under the influence, controlled substance possession meth; Zachary Borden, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, petty larceny; Ann Wilson, 27, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Melanie Coder, 36, CPD, trespassing; Justin Edwards, 33, EPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession; Shane Rooney, 51, WHP, DWUI, speed too fast, seat belt required; Robert Jastren, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession; James Wilkerson, 43, criminal warrant; Ayla Estell, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, interference with peace officer; Austin Anderson, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, felon in possession of weapon, larceny.

